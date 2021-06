INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19. This includes the end of several programs: the extra $300 weekly add-on to those receiving unemployment insurance, extended benefits after the traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance, benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify such as those self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors, and the $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.