Columbus, OH

Columbus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aDEQRDD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delaware County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Delaware; Franklin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers Olentangy River near Worthington. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Olentangy River near Worthington. * Until Monday morning. * At 6:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 9.2 feet. * Action stage is 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet this evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood waters approach residences along the river in Mount Air, between Olentangy River Road and the river itself.