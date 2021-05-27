Columbus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
