Weather Forecast For Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
