Cincinnati, OH

Weather Forecast For Cincinnati

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDEQM2o00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

