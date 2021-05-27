Weather Forecast For Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 79 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



