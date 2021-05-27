Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Weather Forecast For Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aDEQHdB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy then rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
124
Followers
189
Post
9K+
Views
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Scattered rain chances but no washouts this week

We did get a little bit of rain over the weekend with some scattered showers on Saturday. Rain totals there were around a quarter inch so not a big soaking rain but you may have gotten a break from watering the garden for a day. Even with a little bit of rain we are still way behind on rainfall this spring. Milwaukee has picked up 3.30" of rainfall since March 1st which is over 4.50" behind the average rainfall through the middle of March and still the 4th driest start to Spring on record.