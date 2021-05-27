Weather Forecast For Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Cloudy then rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
