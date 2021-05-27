Judge grants temporary restraining order to prevent UConn from cutting women’s rowing team until Aug. 2 hearing

U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill issued a temporary restraining order against UConn on Wednesday to prevent the school from cutting the women’s rowing team until the Aug. 2 hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction.

In his decision, Underhill cited irreparable harm to the plaintiffs and noted that according to testimony of Title IX expert Donna Lopiano, UConn has not been in compliance with Title IX since 2008.

“Because Plaintiffs have established that they will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief and that there is a substantial likelihood of success on their Title IX claim, the motion is granted,” Underhill wrote.

Underhill must renew the order every 14 days.

Felice Duffy, one of the lawyers for the rowing team, which was scheduled to be cut after its season ended in mid-May due to budget cuts at the university, argued in federal court in Bridgeport on May 20 that the order should be issued and that UConn had violated Title IX by cutting the team. The temporary restraining order allows the coaches to continue to get paid, to coach and recruit, and prohibits UConn from starting to dismantle the program before the Aug. 2 hearing.

Rowers and coaches were relieved.

“I’m so excited. I have some hope for the summer,” said team member Emily Torre of Guilford, who will be a junior next fall and who is not a plaintiff in the case. “The summer is so important — to be able to have summer workouts from the coaches and our strength coach — I’m so grateful we’re able to have that and we don’t have to do it ourselves.”

On April 28, 12 UConn women’s rowers filed a federal Title IX lawsuit in U.S. District Court to stop the school from eliminating the sport. UConn announced last June the team would be cut after its last competition this spring — along with men’s tennis and swimming and diving and men’s cross country teams — due to budget cuts.

Given the judge’s language in the ruling, UConn assistant rowing coach Kathy Les was hopeful that the lawsuit would succeed. Her coaching contract would have expired May 31.

“I don’t know why [Underhill] would rule this way and have something completely different in August,” she said.

UConn issued a statement through spokesperson Stephanie Reitz on Wednesday night which disagreed with the ruling.

“The university disagrees with the standard applied by the court in this proceeding as it is inconsistent with longstanding guidance provided by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights,” the statement read. “Last summer the University’s Board of Trustees made the very difficult decision to eliminate four Division I Athletic Teams, including Women’s Rowing. That decision was made following a comprehensive review of UConn’s athletic program, including its Title IX obligations.

“UConn used its best efforts to eliminate the fewest number of teams as possible, but there was no path forward that would permit the University to preserve the long-term viability of its athletics program in the absence of cuts. While the University understands, appreciates, and fully shares the significant disappointment of the student athletes, alumni and fans of all four eliminated teams, we believe that our actions in regard to Women’s Rowing and the other teams were consistent with the University’s obligations under Title IX.”

Les said Wednesday night that the team had not heard anything from UConn regarding the ruling. Underhill specifically prohibited the university from eliminating the team, terminating the coaches, reducing support for the team or restricting or denying access to facilities, coaches or training opportunities.

“It means that we can contact [the rowers] over the summer and give them their summer workouts and we’re going to be able to recruit this summer,” Les said. “Obviously our lines will be a little different because we don’t have a final ruling yet. We can say, ‘Hey, we’re still here for now. And there’s a good chance we’re going to be around past this summer.’”

Last Thursday in court, UConn’s lawyers argued the school was in compliance with Title IX and had satisfied one of the requirements regarding the participation gap between male and female athletes, meaning the number of female athletes UConn would need to add to make numbers equal. By their calculations, the average size of a women’s team at UConn was 28 in the 2020-21 school year and therefore greater than the participation gap (20) between men’s and women’s participation numbers. The plaintiffs lawyers argued that the roster numbers were inaccurate and inflated as rowing coach Jen Sanford testified that she was told to keep 60 rowers on her team when a viable Division I team would only have 40-42.

“I reject UConn’s argument that the size of ‘a viable team’ is calculated solely by identifying the average size of female squads at the university at issue,” Underhill wrote. “UConn urges me to adopt a requirement that is found nowhere in the regulatory guidance; the 1996 [Office of Civil Rights Title IX] Clarification merely provides that the average team size ‘may’ be considered as a ‘frame of reference’ in ascertaining the size of a viable team.”

He added: “UConn’s historical data further suggests that the university is not now, and has not been since 2008, complying with Title IX. Based on UConn’s web roster data, which [Title IX expert] Dr. [Donna] Lopiano testified is generally reliable for Title IX purposes, UConn experienced participation gaps disfavoring females every year for the past 13 years.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .