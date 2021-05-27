Cancel
Tea 101: Frequently Asked Questions about Tea

eustaciatan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently asked some other internet friends if they had questions about tea and they delivered! Quite a few of those questions were pretty general, so I thought it might be useful if I shared them here as well. About Tea. Do all teas come from the same plant?. Many,...

eustaciatan.com
The Best Chamomile Tea According to Tea Experts

I love a good cup of chamomile herbal tea. Particularly if I'm looking to get a night of better sleep after a stressful day, the calming effects of a bedtime tea like chamomile tea bags in hot water cannot be beat. Chamomile (or camomile) is a type of plant that's part of the daisy family. Chamomile plants come in a few species, but Matricaria chamomilla and Chamaemelum nobile are common species used in many types of chamomile tea. But what are some of the best comforting chamomile teas, according to experts?
Different Types of Tea and Their Benefits

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. Tea is a beverage that is enjoyed all over the world. You probably already drink and enjoy a few different types of tea in your daily life, whether it’s a cup of green tea in the morning or a few glasses of iced black tea in the afternoon. Tea has immense health benefits that you might not be aware of.
Guava Leaf Tea

Followers of nutrition trends have probably heard of guava leaf tea; the tea is typically drunk for health reasons rather than as a tasty beverage. While guava leaf does come from the same plant that grows guava fruit, the tea tastes nothing like the sweet pink food. This doesn't mean the tisane is bad—it's a slightly bitter, herbaceous drink that can be blended with other flavors such as peppermint, fruits, and honey. Most people choose to drink guava leaf tea for its high vitamin C content and antioxidant properties.
dot.LA

How Tea Drops Plans to Shake Up Tea Time

Sashee Chandran made brewing tea as instant as dissolving a heart-shaped tablet into boiling water. The founder and CEO of Tea Drops calls her product the "bath bomb of tea." With a line of bagless blends like chocolate earl grey and pineapple chamomile, Chandran is eying the "legacy-driven industry" she said hasn't changed in years.
Drinking Tea – A Lifestyle with Health Benefits

Tea consumption is on the rise. Consumers are enjoying having access to an expanding range of new teas, especially premium loose teas from China such as fresh green tea. The enjoyment of top-graded teas has had a long history in China and Asia, but only really started taking off in the west during the last 30-50 years. Appreciation of the subtle distinctions between tea types and quality has followed the initial interest in the novelty of the new teas and the potential health benefits.
What's Healthy About Tea: ECGC, A Key to Understanding the Health Benefits of Tea

In fact, in the 1930s until the `1950’s, it was common to hear of the bioflavonoids in tea referred to as Vitamin P. The most well-known and well-researched bioflavonoids are the catechins like ECGC. So, as practiced as I am in avoiding confrontation with this level of scientific language, the fact that tea is one of the few natural resources with this healthful substance is motivation to dig a little deeper into the cell of the Camellia sinensis leaf that so richly nourishes our human cells.
How to make a chai tea latte

A chai tea latte is a blend of black tea, spices, and your choice of milk. More accurately, it can simply be referred to as chai latte, because chai means tea in Hindi. When people in the west refer to chai, we usually mean masala chai, which is a mix of black tea and spices.
Tasting Indian Teas with Fresh Carton

Most of the tea samples that I receive for review are from China or Japan, so I was really excited when Fresh Carton reached out to me. I adore Indian teas, even if they don’t get as much coverage here. They generously shared black teas from four different regions, as well as the itty bitty cast iron teapot that they usually include in their gift basket. Am I the only one who is a sucker for miniature teaware?
What Tea Is Good for the Brain?

Tea is one of the most popular beverages consumed globally after coffee. It is the caffeine content of tea that makes it a popular drink. Different varieties of tea exist in the market. Traditional teas include. black tea,. white tea,. green tea,. purple, and. oolong tea. Black tea has the...
Gothic Tea: A Dark History of Tea in Fiction and Real Life

A wind gust strikes the window beside me, rattling the rain-streaked glass. Outside, a brief flash of lighting illuminates the slope of conifers that edge the hillside road. Abandoning my desk for a much-needed break, I lift my mug and swirl the shadowy liquid it contains, lingering over the last sip. Peering into the depths, it’s hard to not notice how the bitter leaves at the bottom resemble a crow with outstretched wings.
International Tea Day: 5 Unique Teas To Try

For many tea enthusiasts, tea is a daily ritual – and for some of us, a ritual carried out multiple times in the day. Be it herbal, kharak, Turkish or black with a dash of milk, it happens that drinking tea is also a cultural and traditional practice depending on what part of the world you’re from. Certain types of teas, especially those from the Far East, also often have a number of health benefits, with different teas being consumed for different ailments, including weight loss, mental sharpness and often act as anti-oxidants! Since its International Tea Day, which falls on 21st May annually, we’ve listed the 5 teas that will offer up an insight into new cultures from all over the world, and what makes these teas so unique and beneficial to your health…
Strawberry Yakult Tea Refresher

This fruity, tangy and refreshing Strawberry Yakult Tea Refresher is the PERFECT pick-me-up drink for the warmer months. This Asian pink drink will make all of your pretty in pink dreams come to life. I don't know about you, but I am a SUCKER for pretty pink drinks. Nothing can...
Tea-Smoked Chicken

Spice bundle (tie the following ingredients in a cheesecloth square) 3 tablespoons black tea (we used lychee tea) 1 cup wood chips (preferably cherry or apple) 3 scallions, trimmed, sliced thinly on a sharp diagonal. Cooked white rice. Vinegared cucumbers. Recipe Steps. 1: Rinse the chicken quarters under cold running...
Bag-Free Tea Blends

Tea Drops makes a clever alternative to bag-free tea that's not loose-leaf but shaped into single-serve drops that dissolve in water. The organic, fair trade whole-leaf tea is pressed into the perfect shapes for making a cup of tea without the bag, without the waste and without the mess. Founder...
Easy & Delicious Blackberry Iced Tea

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. Blackberry Iced Tea is the perfect mix of refreshing cold tea and zingy, tart blackberries. This beverage will become your new go to for any summertime chill-out. The smooth taste of ice tea meets the sharp sweetness of...
Benefits of green tea

Green tea is often associated with some British fantasy or deemed as something rather Bohemian. Another characteristic of green tea often popular with people is as something that is soothing, to be taken especially during pregnancy or illness. Weight loss is another popular aspect of green tea. It is indeed...
What My Tea Says to Me: Spring Tea

Storytelling tumbles locks and opens hearts. I love to tell brilliant stories which increase your engagment and inspire customers to connect. Together we create YOUR story which is easily shared across social media channels; from logo design, print, advertising, packaging and beyond. Everything is cultivated through research, strategic graphic design and creative storytelling. Jennifer R. Cook, CGD, BFA ...See Jennifer R. Cook's Full Bio and List of Articles.
Celebrate International Tea Day With Purple Cane's Green Tea

Today is 21st of May and it marks the celebration of International Tea Day. For the uninitiated, back in 2019 the United Nations have combined various different Tea Days in several countries into one and hence we are observing this special day. So let's celebrate International Tea Day with Purple Cane exclusive green tea that will definitely brighten up your day.
Sparkling Tea Energy Drinks

These new Zest Tea flavors are being launched by the brand to help satisfy increased demand for alternative energy drinks and deliver impressive taste at the same time. The new flavors include Cucumber Melon and Blood Orange Mango, which are each packaged in 12-ounce cans and feature between 120-150mg of caffeine each. The drinks also contain 100mg of L-Theanine to help further enhance a person's level of alertness, while the plant-based recipe makes them well-suited for a range of lifestyles.
Antioxidant-Rich Cold Teas

The POM Antioxidant Super Tea range is being expanded by the brand to offer consumers a refreshing, flavorful way to support optimal health and wellness. The new tea flavors include the POM Pomegranate Elderberry Boost Tea and the POM Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea, which are made with black and white teas, respectively. The drinks each feature a blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients to make them a functionally flavorful way to stay hydrated.