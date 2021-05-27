4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
