Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDEQ8lt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
155
Followers
174
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

Breezy and gradually warmer days ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Today will be warm and breezy. Highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon and upper 70s along the beaches. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph inland and 15-20 at times closer to the coast. There is an isolated brief shower possible closer to the coast.
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 402 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Green Cove Springs, moving east at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Bayard, Durbin and Switzerland.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN NASSAU AND NORTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 321 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yulee, or near Fernandina Beach, moving east at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fernandina Beach and Yulee.
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Northeastern Clay County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lakeside, or near Orange Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orange Park, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Nas Jax, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Baymeadows, Lakeside, Oakleaf Plantation and Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Duval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, or over Orange Park, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Nas Jax, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Baymeadows, Lakeside, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace and Switzerland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH