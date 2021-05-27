4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 94 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.