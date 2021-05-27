Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Thursday sun alert in Orlando — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 5 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orlando. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orlando:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aDEQ7tA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orlando Times

Orlando Times

Orlando, FL
115
Followers
193
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Covid 19 Restrictions#Calling#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orlando

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orlando: Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Orlando weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orlando: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Live events Orlando — what’s coming up

1. ON THE SEVENTH DAY| The Ultimate SUNDAY FUNDAY Brunch After Party; 2. "CAMs, Craft Cocktails, & Charcuteries" An evening at the Speakeasy; 3. Immersive Van Gogh (Peak); 4. Rise Up: Crown of Beauty Conference; 5. Take Lead with Special Guests SolaFide! and Venture Motel;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Orlando

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orlando: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Orlando is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ORLANDO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orlando. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Check out these homes on the Orlando market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: RARE offering of a beautifully appointed private 2/2 PENTHOUSE in a recently renovated historical building. Prime location in downtown Orlando, steps from beautiful Lake Eola Park. This penthouse is only one of nine, it is privately located on an exclusive floor with 4 other penthouses. This floor has a private elevator that only services the penthouse floors. It comes with two prime assigned parking spaces in a secured parking garage. This unit boosts the largest square footage in the building with over 1,900sq. In entering you will be overwhelmed by the contemporary and serene feel of this home. It is spacious and overflowing with natural light, floor to ceiling windows in living area and the master suite. It has abundant storage. Recent updates throughout cant be missed! Boosts high ceilings, wood floors, custom woodwork, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new wine cooler, dry bar, separate laundry room and more. In the oversized master bedroom you will find two spacious master closets, double sinks, separate tub/shower and toilet closet. The building has 24/7 front desk and security. The interior of the building was recently renovated in modern tones. The building has great amenities including a gym and beautiful pool areas overlooking Lake Eola Park. HOA includes sewer, hot water and trash with monthly credit for cold water cooling of 125.43 reflected in avg HOA dues. Doesnt get better than this! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrew Jordan, KELLER WILLIAMS WINTER PARK at 407-545-6430</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTkzMTgxNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Amazing 3 bedroom 3 FULL bathroom corner condo with 2,475 square feet NOW available at the Sanctuary Downtown located just two blocks from Lake Eola! Enjoy the views from your two balconies over looking the pool and the beautiful Downtown Skyline. Nicely appointed with beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, porcelain tile in the kitchen, travertine in the bathrooms, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, plantation shutters on all the windows, built in closets and much more. Condo comes with 2 side-by-side parking spaces on the 3rd floor and an air conditioned storage unit on the 10th floor. Building includes 24 hour security, concierge, infinity edge pool, spa, and gym. Centrally located in Downtown Orlando within walking distance to Lake Eola, Publix, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, many restaurants and bars. Call today to view!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Tyre, REALTY AND COMPANY INT., LLC at 407-999-5060</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTU3MDc0MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Come See<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bob Jennings, PICERNE REALTY CORPORATION at 407-595-8616</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTg4ODM2NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This beautifully renovated corner unit 2/2 split Junior Penthouse Suite is located in the sought-after Waverly building downtown Orlando. Grand floor-to-ceiling windows allow for natural light and panoramic views of the skyline and Lake Eola. Relax on your balcony and view the incredible rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center This residence was beautifully updated with quality & detailed finishes throughout including custom closets, crown molding, upgraded appliances, granite countertops, marble flooring, and much more. Enjoy an abundance of amenities including 24/7Concierge, secured parking, resort-style pool, outdoor barbeque, fitness center, community computers/printer, lending library, gathering social room, and private spa space. The most desirable parking spot in the complex. Walk out your front door and you are at the foot of the shopping, bars, restaurants, and all the entertainment Orlando has to offer. Downtown living at its finest!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nick McKee, KELLER WILLIAMS WINTER PARK at 407-545-6430</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTkyMTU5NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Orlando, FLmicechat.com

BREAKING WDW NEWS: Orlando Parks Dropping Masks Outdoors

Today, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings lifted the outdoor mask mandate since Florida has reached a 50% ratio of vaccinated adults. It was only a matter of time before we heard operational updates from the state’s biggest theme parks. Walt Disney World has just updated their health and safety guidelines;...