Say cheese: Inaugural Grilled Cheese Festival this Saturday

By Benjamin Bullard, The Cullman Times, Ala.
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

May 27—This is one of those times when it's perfectly okay to make a little extra effort just to score some comfort food: An all-day food celebration where indulging your appetite for all things cheesy isn't just on the menu; it's encouraged. Downtown streets in Hanceville will close to traffic...

www.mdjonline.com
