Say cheese: Inaugural Grilled Cheese Festival this Saturday

The century-old cheese maker Käserei Champignon in Bavaria’s Allgäu region crafts specialty cheeses — soft-ripened, washed rind, blue, Limburger, and others — with milk sourced from local farmers. The family-owned company sends their cheeses around the world and has introduced the United States to Rougette (pronounced roo-Jet) Bon▪fire grilling cheeses. One choice, a semisoft cheese, is round and plump and fashioned like a burger. It goes on the grill or in a skillet, and withstands heat without melting. The interior becomes warm and creamy and has a nutty, earthy flavor, while the outside forms a toasty crust ($9 for two). You might use it instead of a burger or to top one, which would create an outsized sandwich. A second choice, Marinated Grilling Cheese, is also semisoft and marinated in herbs and rapeseed oil and comes in its own aluminum pan to pop on the grill or in the oven ($10 for two blocks). With a delicious herbal flavor, tangy and salty, the cheese bubbles but keeps its shape and browns around the edges. Use it for dipping, or the base for a salad. The cheeses are created with natural ingredients, and because of the ripening process they’re lactose-free and vegetarian friendly. Available at selected Stop & Shop and Roche Bros. markets, or amazon.com.