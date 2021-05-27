4-Day Weather Forecast For Indianapolis

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 1030 AM EDT /930 AM CDT/. Target Area: Marion; Morgan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Covington and Montezuma. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Ravenswood, Lafayette, Clinton Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, and Riverton. White River at Muncie and Anderson. .Rainfall over the weekend has caused widespread flooding along the Wabash and White Rivers. Minor flooding is expected to continue for most sites through the week. Crests will begin to occur over the next few days given mostly dry conditions Tuesday through Friday. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Ravenswood. * Until late Tuesday night. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 1.3 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Lowest portion of Ravenswood begins to flood.