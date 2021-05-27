St. Louis Weather Forecast
ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Cloudy
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
