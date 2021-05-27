Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Weather Forecast

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

