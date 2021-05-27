Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Mostly sunny with a high of 75 today in Boulder

By Camera staff
Daily Camera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder should see clear skies and highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 47. Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight...

www.dailycamera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Satellite#Clear Skies#Today#Noaa#Showers#Five Day Forecast Weather#Today#Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, gulches, roads and roadside culverts in the Calwood burn area. The main areas of concern are Heil Valley Ranch and Lefthand Creek just above US 36. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving toward the Calwood burn area. This will cause small stream flooding mainly over western portions of the burn area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include western areas of the Calwood burn area North Central Boulder County
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Denver, CODenver Post

Denver weather: Thunderstorms and hail could hit Denver area Saturday

Stormy weather with golf ball-size hail is forecast for northeastern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, and parts of the Front Range, including the Denver area, are in the storm path. Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, mainly over and east of the Front Range, and some storms could unleash...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Boulder, COburlington-record.com

Parts of Boulder Creek still impaired because of elevated levels of E. coli

Sections of Boulder Creek are still considered “impaired” because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water and people recreating in the creek should continue to take precautions, according to state and city officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated a stretch of Boulder Creek from...
Boulder, COColorado Daily

Delays expected starting Monday as CDOT continues construction in Boulder Canyon

Motorists can expect delays beginning Monday as the Colorado Department of Transportation wraps up roadwork on Co. 119 between Boulder and Nederland. CDOT will be adding rumble strips and grinding down asphalt on Co. 119 in Boulder Canyon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 21. The repairs are part of a two-year project to fix the damage the road sustained in the 2013 flood.
Erie, CODaily Camera

Area is buzzing as swarm season arrives for honey bees

It’s swarm season for honey bees and the area is buzzing with colonies. While it may look disconcerting, residents need not worry. According to a weekly update from the Erie town administrator, the Boulder County Beekeepers Association will collect swarms free of charge. Community members can call the Swarm Hotline...
Longmont, COColorado Daily

Main osprey camera at Longmont’s Boulder County Fairgrounds repaired

Longmont’s main osprey nest camera is working once again. Two cameras, one over the nest and one on the ground, live stream what’s happening at the Boulder County Fairground’s nest, just east of the Cattail Pond. Camera one, the main camera over the nest, began experiencing technical difficulties on April 8.