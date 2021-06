If you’re looking for a simple way to emboss a small area, consider using an embossing folder. This slender accessory is similar to a template and features one side with raised details, which you can use to press designs into paper and other malleable materials like foil. An embossing folder is meant to be run through an embossing machine, like a Cricut or Sizzix, although you can use one by simply applying pressure with your hands and rubbing it from edge to edge to transfer the pattern. Many folders today are made of plastic; pricier ones are made of metal, which helps to create deeper impressions. We’ve scanned the market for the best embossing folders; our five favorites are described below.