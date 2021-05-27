Cancel
Coalition of labor and advocacy groups seek return of the mask

By Brendan J. Lyons
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — A coalition of advocacy groups and labor organizations representing hundreds of thousands of "essential" workers across New York have called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reinstate a mandate requiring masks to be worn in businesses. In a letter sent to Cuomo and the state Department of Health,...

