Daily Weather Forecast For Austin

AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.