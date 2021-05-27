Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Austin

Posted by 
Austin Post
Austin Post
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aDEPHfO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
83
Followers
156
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Weather#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related