Denver Weather Forecast

DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.