Daily Weather Forecast For San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.