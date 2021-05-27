Cancel
San Diego, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Diego

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0aDEP7vN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

