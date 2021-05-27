Cancel
Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me review – big-hearted debut is a keeper

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several good reasons to love Amy Trigg’s debut play about a twentysomething navigating friendship, romance and spina bifida in a sometimes hostile world. The monologue was last year’s joint winner of the inaugural Women’s Prize for Playwriting and it hits high notes with its humour. But it is Trigg’s charm that gives it a winning quality.

