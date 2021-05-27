Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me review – big-hearted debut is a keeper

Apple TV+’s new five-part docuseries The Me You Can’t See is a necessary look at the massive role mental illness plays in all of our lives. Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the series features a series of poignant profiles in mental illness all over the world. The series kicks off with Harry’s story and uses the royal’s very public battles with grief and trauma to anchor the narrative. However, what will haunt you the most isn’t the celeb gossip, but courageous portraits of various illnesses. The Me You Can’t See strives to get us to rethink everything we know about mental health. From battles with OCD, schizophrenia diagnoses, the plights of refugees, and the tragic bouts with depression happening behind closed doors, The Me You Can’t See hits it all. The tabloid headlines barely scratch the surface of this poignant and beautiful series. Apple TV+’s The Me You Can’t See is a must-watch triumph.