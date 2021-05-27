Cancel
‘Coins Like Ethereum Are Going to Be a Lot Higher Way Down the Road,' Market Forecaster Jim Bianco Says

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can cope with sharp drops in the cryptocurrency space, market forecaster Jim Bianco believes it will ultimately pay off in spades. "Some of these coins like ethereum are going to be a lot higher way down the road," the Bianco Research president told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "But you're going to have to stomach through much more of what we saw in the last week coming in the next several months or year or so."

www.nbcsandiego.com
Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 34,547.73 while the NASDAQ rose 0.44% to 13,796.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.21% to 4,209.59. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,218,600 cases with around 593,290 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,555,450 cases and 318,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,342,160 COVID-19 cases with 456,670 deaths. In total, there were at least 169,021,400 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,512,710 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.