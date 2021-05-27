Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Thursday, May 27th

By Ryan Kelly
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his five minor children he shares with Angelina Jolie. CONGRATULATIONS Kelly Clarkson! Her talk show will take over ELLEN’s daytime slot next year. And, a “Friends” fun fact – as we’re now only hours away from the reunion show airing tonight on HBO Max.

ktwb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Ellen#Xo#Fun#Joint Custody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend Bans Her From Spending Time With Keanu Reeves?

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves‘ on-screen chemistry would make anyone swoon, but apparently, it has quite the opposite effect on Bullock’s longtime boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall. One outlet says that Bullock’s attempts at socializing with the John Wick actor have all been rejected by her partner. Here’s what’s going on.
Worldgetindianews.com

Choti Sardarni, 27th May 2021, Written Episode Update, Kulwant’s Narrow Escape!

The episode is gonna be jammed with lots of issues for Meher. Wedding bells are ringing in the house and there is the celebration of wedding functions and everyone is going to seem busy enjoying the functions. Meher is also busy enjoying and performing the rituals along with Sarab. While on the other side Harleen and Dolly are planning something against Meher and Sarab.
Celebritiesbrides.com

Everything to Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship

Since meeting in 2016, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have become one of Hollywood’s most private power couples. Despite her international fame and his roles in dozens of prestigious films, they’ve managed to keep their relationship completely under the radar. Going on almost five years of partnership, the couple were rumored to have met at the 2016 Met Gala and although they constantly dodge engagement rumors, these two seem perfectly happy as boyfriend and girlfriend. From their first meeting to their recent roles as creative collaborators on Taylor’s albums, here is a complete timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship.
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Wait Times on Thursday, May 27th

We have the wait times for today Thursday, May 27th, and we’re checking out wait times at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today’s park hours are 9:00am to 8:00pm. Mostly sunny today and warm with highs reaching mid 90s. We’ve provided a snapshot of wait times from the My Disney Experience App as the day progressed including 9:30am, 12:00pm, 3:30pm, 7:30. Enjoy!
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do “The Routine” Dance From ‘Friends’. ‘The Routine’ finally happened! Conspicuous by its absence from HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special released last Thursday, the Geller’s iconic dance number was reenacted by Courteney Cox…. ‘Friends’ Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: “It Was a...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Taylor Swift Joins Cast of David O. Russell's Next Film

She joins an A-list ensemble that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana. Russell, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning movies “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” is directing the film from his own script. It’s his first feature since 2015’s “Joy” with Jennifer Lawrence.
Celebritiesanimatedtimes.com

10+ Rare Celeb Pics That Are Filled With Warmth And Nostalgia

“Every scene you will ever act begins in the middle, and it is up to you, the actor, to provide what comes before.” – Michael Shurtleff. No celebrity can manage without many photos from red carpet occasions and magazine covers, where they show up in the entirety of their greatness. Yet, every renowned star has another side of their life that remaining parts stowed away from paparazzi and fans. Rock artists, IT young ladies, and actors from well-known Television programs likewise keep photographs that warm up their souls in dusty photograph collections. We at Animated Times enjoyed glancing through superstars’ photograph chronicles. We felt like we’ve become somewhat nearer to the icons of millions of individuals. Today, in our aggregation, you’ll find photographs that caught vocalists, entertainers, directors, and other fruitful individuals that make them look actually like us. Isn’t that interesting? I mean great celebrities just looking like us ordinary people doing ordinary things. Why not even they are people like us except that their profession has made their big household names.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Paul Walker, Emma Stone, Rebel Wilson and More!

PAUL WALKER’S DAUGHTER CALLS VIN DIESEL ‘FAMILY’: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is carrying on her father’s legacy. She posted a sweet shot of herself snuggling up to Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, and his daughter Similce, 13. "Family <3," the 22-year-old model wrote in the caption of her post, on which Diesel commented, "All love. Always … " Walker died in a car crash at age 40 in 2013.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad

Leonardo DiCaprio dropped $7.1 million on a near century-old Los Feliz home, adding to his growing Los Angeles area real estate portfolio. The Oscar winner shelled out about $100,000 over asking for the 4,926-square-foot pad, according to Dirt. The Spanish Colonial-style home at 2566 Aberdeen Avenue belonged to “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.
Yogaamicohoops.net

Edward Abel Smith Is a Superhot, Superhuman Stay-at-Home Dad’ Kate Winslet Say Husband

Kate winslet has found the perfect man. At a recent interview with The New York Times, the 45-year-old Mare of Easttown swooned over Edward Abel Smith – sometimes called Ned Rocknroll – and called her the “superstar, superhuman, home-like father.” In 2012 she married Bear Blaze, a seven-year-old son, with Abel Smith, 43. “He’s cared for me, in particular. Earlier I stated to him that I could do anything for myself, like, ‘Neddy?’ “He’s an extremely fantastic life partner, he simply went, ‘Anything,'” she claimed to NYT. “She said. – She said.
TV & Videosb105.com

Big Dave Show Highlights for Thursday, May 27th!

-Chelsie’s Birthday Surprise for Reese is ruined!. -Stattosphere: She found her husband was cheating from a birth announcement!. -Good VIbes: 81 year old works to keep her favorite restaurant open!. -The Dad Joke of the Day!. -Chelsie’s College of Hollywood Knowledge!
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Kate Winslet thinks fans can spot actors 'dialling it in'

Kate Winslet doesn’t want audiences to ever think she’s “dialling it in”. The ‘Mare of Easttown’ actress insists it’s important for those in her profession to always “work hard and deliver on integrity” because the experience of viewers should always come first. She told Heat magazine: “My dad said to...
MoviesVanity Fair

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet “Would Absolutely Love to Play Mare Again”

Now that Mare of Easttown’s central mystery has been solved (that Ross family sure harbors a lot of secrets), devoted fans may feel a little like Jean Smart’s Fruit Ninja–addicted Helen. Just as Kate Winslet’s mother developed a voracious habit for the game, viewers are wondering how they’ll fill their Sunday nights without Delco accents and an Oscar winner vaping onscreen. Questions about a second season of the HBO drama have lingered, prompting Winslet and company to provide answers.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Christian Bale

Berlin Market Wrap: Netflix Spending Spree, Indie Resurgence. Independent distributors worldwide, buoyed by vaccine rollouts and the promise of theaters reopening, looked ready to go all-in on major projects at Berlin. Business News. Mar 10, 2021 5:01 am. By. Berlin: Netflix Signs $55 Million Global Deal for ‘The Pale Blue...
CelebritiesNo Film School

How Kate Winslet's Hair on 'Mare of Easttown' Builds Her Character

Mare's hair makes people aware (of her character). Are you watching Mare of Easttown on HBO? If you are, I bet you're enjoying the thick Philly accents, twisty mystery, and portrait of the opioid crisis in America. As a former resident of small-town Pennsylvania, I think they get a lot right.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Kate Winslet News

Now that “Mare of Easttown” has wrapped up its seven-episode run on HBO, all fans want to know is whether or not the detective drama will return for a second season. Kate Winslet was against retouching her 'bulgy bit of belly' in 'Mare of Easttown' scene. Remember when Rose urged...
Musicgoodhousekeeping.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Freaked Out When Taylor Swift Played Their Daughter's Voice at Her Concert

Parents are always more excited about their kids' accomplishments than their own. This is even true when the parents in question are world-famous movie stars. Case in point: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended Taylor Swift's concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and lost their minds when Taylor played audio recorded by their daughter, James, in the stadium.