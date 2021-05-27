Minneapolis Daily Weather Forecast

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain High 49 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 61 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



