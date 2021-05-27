Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aDEOlqR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Las Vegas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 2914 W Cheyenne Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 2308 Las Vegas Blvd S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.25.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Rain not likely in Las Vegas on Monday after wet Sunday

There is a slight chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The southwest part of the valley receive about 0.25 inches on Sunday with McCarran International Airport recording 0.01 inches for its first measurable rain since March 12. “There is an...
Clark County, NVnews3lv.com

Showers expected to pop up over Clark County Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday is calling for mostly sunny skies in the Las Vegas valley, however, some showers are popping up around Clark County. A low-pressure system moving through could generate thunderstorms, mostly over Spring Mountain and Black Mountain. Monday morning may see a few showers lingering in the...
Nevada StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-171500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains An approaching low pressure system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the region. Coupled with cured fuels and critical relative humidity values, high fire danger is expected this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT / MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values in the single digits are expected. Humidities will recover to above 20% overnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.