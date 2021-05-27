Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 5 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aDEOctu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
281
Followers
188
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

A potential rainy weekend is in store for San Antonio

There is the potential for scattered thunderstorms this weekend in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service. After 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a 50 to 60 percent chance for rain through the rest of the day, the NWS said. The area is expected to see similar conditions on Sunday, when chances for rain increase to 60 percent after 1 p.m. but drop to 30 percent at night.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bandera, Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas West Central Comal County in south central Texas Kendall County in south central Texas Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Hondo, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Walnut Grove, Nelson City, Pipe Creek, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Welfare, Leon Springs, Bandera Falls, Lakehills, The Dominion, Waring and Bergheim. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar, Frio, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Frio; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas Southeastern Bexar County in south central Texas Northeastern Frio County in south central Texas Southeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Pleasanton, Selma, Devine, Jourdanton, Poteet, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Lytle, Olmos Park and St. Hedwig. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Frio, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Frio; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FRIO...NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA...WEST CENTRAL WILSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Poteet, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Poteet, Elmendorf, Leming, Bigfoot, Sandy Oaks, Buena Vista, Iuka, Losoya, Southton, Canada Verde, Graytown, Kyote, Thelma, Amphion, Espey, Rossville, Braunig Lake and Mitchell Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bexar; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Medina County in south central Texas West central Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lacoste, or near Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lytle, Lacoste, Cliff, Mico, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Rio Medina, Sea World, Von Ormy, Macdona and Mangus Corner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Kendall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL HAYS...SOUTH CENTRAL BLANCO...CENTRAL KENDALL...NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guadalupe River State Park, or 12 miles northeast of Boerne, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Braunfels, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Walnut Grove, Guadalupe River State Park, Kendalia, Smithson Valley, Timberwood Park, Fischer, Kreutzberg, Spring Branch, Welfare, Twin Sisters, Bergheim, Anhalt, Startzville, Specht Store and Honey Creek State Natural Area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.