San Antonio Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.