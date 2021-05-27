Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Weather Forecast

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 5 days ago

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aDEOYJs00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

