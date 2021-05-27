Miami Weather Forecast
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.