Miami Weather Forecast

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 76 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.