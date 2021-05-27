Chicago Daily Weather Forecast

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 56 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 52 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 40 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



