Chicago, IL

Chicago Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDEOUmy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

