Chicago Daily Weather Forecast
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
