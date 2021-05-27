Houston Daily Weather Forecast
HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
