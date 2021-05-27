Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Lincoln Daily
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lincoln Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEOPNL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

