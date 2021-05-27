Detroit Weather Forecast

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 52 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



