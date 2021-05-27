Detroit Weather Forecast
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
