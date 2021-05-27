Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 5 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEOMyO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

