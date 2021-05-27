Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EU-Switzerland Trade Deal Fails over Bloc’s Free Movement Migration Demands

By Jack Montgomery
Big Hollywood
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade talks between the European Union and Switzerland have collapsed as a result of Brussels’ demands to include aspects of its Free Movement migration regime in the deal. “Taking into account consultations [within Switzerland] and based on the results of negotiations in recent months, the Federal Council has determined that the talks with the EU… have not led to the necessary solutions,” said the Swiss president, Guy Parmelin, in comments to reporters.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Trade#Demands#British Trade#Eu Switzerland Trade Deal#The European Union#Free Movement#Swiss#The Federal Council#Chinese#Eurocrat#The Swiss Government#The European Commission#European Court Of Justice#Ecj#Brussels Bureaucracy#Eu Access#Eu Standards#Eu Migrants#Migration#Trade Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Switzerland
Related
TravelMinneapolis Star Tribune

Greece, Germany kick off EU vaccination travel certificates

ATHENS, Greece — Greece, Germany and five other European Union nations introduced a vaccination certificate system for travelers on Tuesday, weeks ahead of the July 1 rollout of the program across the 27-nation bloc. The other countries starting early were Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland, according to...
Economykfgo.com

EU Commission to borrow 80 billion euros in 2021 to finance recovery

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is set to borrow about 80 billion euros ($97.76 billion) this year in long-term bonds to finance the European Union’s plan for economic revival after the pandemic, the EU executive said in a statement on Tuesday. The Commission said the borrowing, to begin later...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

EU Policy-Makers Give Expert Advisers More Say on Green Finance Rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will allow its environmental advisers greater scope to critique the bloc's sustainable finance rules, after some advisers said it had disregarded science to win a political compromise on which investments to label as green. The Commission in April published its "sustainable finance taxonomy", a...
Economythegirlsun.com

EU pandemonium as countries 'waiting in line' to strike Brexit-style trade deal

Britain and the EU reached a post-Brexit trade deal in December last year – after almost nine months of fraught negotiations. Announced on Christmas Eve, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as a “jumbo Canada-style” deal and declared: “All our red lines about returning sovereignty have been achieved. “Everything that the British public were promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.”
Public Healthnfcw.com

EU Digital Covid Certificate goes live in seven European countries

Seven European countries — Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece and Poland — have begun issuing the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate one month ahead of the full 1 July rollout announced last week. The EU Gateway system that enables the EU-wide authentication of the Digital Covid Certificate using...
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

European Union says vaccination certificates to begin use on July 1

The European Commission has announced that vaccinated people should no longer be required to be tested or quarantined when traveling from one EU country to another. The Commission also recommended a gradual easing of travel restrictions as the COVID-19 vaccination programs pick up pace. The Commission is urging that people...
Agriculturenlfrta.org

EU fails to agree farming subsidies deal amid disputes over green schemes

Https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-fails-agree-farming-subsidies-deal-amid-disputes-over-green-schemes-2021-05-28/ European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc’s huge farming subsidy programme, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture’s environmental impact. The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common Agricultural...
Europehurriyetdailynews.com

EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

The European Council (EC) summit that will take place on June 24 and 25 will be a significant moment for the future development and improvement of the EU-Turkey relations, a senior EU official has said. Speaking to Hürriyet Daily News during a visit to the southern province of Şanlıurfa, Nikolaus...
Economysmallcapnews.co.uk

UK adopts pioneering company to boost post-Brexit trade | Modernization of Europe DW

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday (05.05.2021) that the UK will assemble a new flagship ship, a true “patriotic flag”, hosting trade events and promoting its interests after Brexit. This ship will provide a global platform for British companies’ products, as well as for high-level trade negotiations, according to...
PoliticsBBC

Poots: European Union treating NI as a political plaything

The DUP leader Edwin Poots has accused the European Union of treating Northern Ireland as a political "plaything". Mr Poots claimed the EU was damaging the Northern Ireland peace process. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic firmly rejected that suggestion. Speaking on the Marr programme on BBC One, Mr Poots said...
Politicsnewsverses.com

Debate: Switzerland rejects Framework Settlement with EU

The failure can be an indication of the instances, writes Denis MacShane, former British Minister of State for Europe and an professional on Switzerland, in L’Opinion:. “The World Financial Discussion board’s a long time of ultraliberal financial ideology – its ‘get wealthy fast’ doctrine – are coming to an finish. President Biden, European leaders and even Boris Johnson are getting into a brand new, extra social and greener period in financial and labour market coverage. For the purists of European financial liberalism, Switzerland is breaking the foundations and have to be delivered to heel. The final time, when an Austrian commissioner tried to do that, a person by the identify of William Inform replied. The EU and Switzerland should discover a compromise earlier than it’s too late.”
Protestscrossroadstoday.com

Partiers protest Belgium virus rules; medics demand support

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of protesters angry at pandemic-related restrictions marched to European Union headquarters in Brussels on Saturday and had minor tussles with police over their unauthorized gathering. The crowd initially assembled in a Brussels park for a party designed to flout Belgium’s COVID-19 rules and a related gathering...
Europemiamiheatnation.com

That’s how to do it! Switzerland SCRAPS talks with EU – refuses to agree closer links

Eurovision result ‘probably to do with Brexit’ says Matthew Wright. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Agricultureajot.com

Swiss put crucial EU ties at risk by scrapping deal with bloc

Switzerland refused to sign a treaty it hammered out with the European Union, a move likely to undermine relations with its biggest trading partner and potentially damage the economy. The Swiss government said the two sides weren’t able to bridge differences on state aid and wage protections, which it described...