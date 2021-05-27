Daily Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
