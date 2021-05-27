Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.
D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com