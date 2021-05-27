Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.