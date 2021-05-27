Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Weather Forecast

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aDEO8hT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

