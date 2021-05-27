Cancel
San Jose, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Jose

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aDEO53I00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

