Portland Daily Weather Forecast
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.