Portland, OR

Portland Daily Weather Forecast

Portland Report
Portland Report
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDEO3Hq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers.

Portland, OR
Portland metro Monday weather: High temps cool as clouds increase

A cold front moving south from the Gulf of Alaska will bring high temperature back down to near average, and usher in some drizzle to the coast Monday. The National Weather Service says low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest will deepen the marine layer and strengthen onshore flow throughout the day. Inland temps will cool to the high 60s in most areas. This is more in line with what’s average for this time of year. Portland’s average high for May 17 is 68 degrees. The weather service expects the airport to hit about 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
Storm system to unload late-season snow in Northwest

A big change in the weather pattern will unfold across the northwestern United States this week, with areas of rain, thunderstorms and even heavy snow forecast for the region. Temperatures in the Northwest have been generally above average for about a week. Seattle, which usually stays in the mid-60s throughout May, has had high temperatures in the 70s since last Tuesday. Temperatures even reached into the 80s over the weekend in Portland, Oregon.