Weather Forecast For Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.