Walnut Creek, CA

Weather Forecast For Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 5 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aDEO0df00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

