Sun forecast for Manhattan — 3 ways to hit it head-on

ONLY ONE OF A KIND TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX CLEARVIEW Upper Level Size 5 (800 Square Footage) Full Staircase To A Finished Loft Area With Storage. First Class Workmanship And Materials. Professional Woodwork Cabinents,Wood Moldings,Wooden,Radiator Covers,Granite Countertops,Tumbled Marble Backsplash,Viking Countertop Stove, Wall Oven,Dishwasher,Microwave/Oven AS IS CONDITION,Updated Spa Bath With Jacuzzi Tub,BATHROOM VENT AS IS CONDITION In Wall Air Conditioners.Hardwood Floors Thoughout The Entire Coop,Free Public Basement Storage,Parking Space & Garage Available,Walk To Shopping,DiningNYC ,Local & Express Bus,Parks,Whitestone School District 25 ,Beach Rights

Amazing location and very affordable bright and airy Three Private Bedrooms or Two Bedrooms with Work From Home Luxury!! Beautiful 3 separate bedrooms, NOT railroad, and 1 bath unit featuring an updated kitchen with granite countertops, and eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances inc dishwasher! Large & open living room, exposed brick/fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. 2nd floor. All in one hot water heater and heat 5 yrs and newer windows installed. Free Laundry in building. Super close to PATH, Bus, all shopping, restaurants, and waterfront!! Everything Hoboken has to offer right outside your door. Almost as close to the path as you can get! If needed rental parking across the street. Please click the virtual tour! It also contains 1 Queen Size Bed BR and Large FBTH. 2nd Fl has 3 Great Size BRs which includes a King Size Bed MBR and 1 FBTH. Fully Finished Basement has OSE and 1FBTH. It also has Large Front porch and New Steel Front Gate. New Roof 3 Months Young!! SUPER LOW TAXES of $1,759.16!! This is NOT a REO. NOTE: We are contracted by the seller and do not advise regarding offers. Access is ONLY provided when an offer is accepted, buyers will be given a due diligence period in which they will have a chance to expedite a contract for submission to the bank where we will then require proof of funds and other documents the bank needs to expedite the shortsale.