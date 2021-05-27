Cancel
Sun forecast for Manhattan — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 5 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manhattan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDENzza00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

