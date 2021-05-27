Cancel
Bronx, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For The Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDENy6r00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

