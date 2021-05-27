Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Weather Forecast

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 5 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aDENxE800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

