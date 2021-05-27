Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aDENwLP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
545
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related