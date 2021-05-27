Philadelphia Weather Forecast
PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.