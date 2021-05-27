Daily Weather Forecast For Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 59 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.