Baltimore, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Baltimore

The Baltimorean
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDENvSg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

