Daily Weather Forecast For Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
