Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night High 68 °F, low 49 °F 14 to 17 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.