Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- 14 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
