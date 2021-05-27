Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 5 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDENuZx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • 14 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield County, CT
The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

