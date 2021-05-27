Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 5 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aDENthE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
484
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Seattle Weather Forecast#Wa#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

Goodbye, blue skies! Seasonal May showers ahead

SEATTLE - After a weekend of temperatures that rivaled those of July and abundant sunshine-- we're changing our weather pattern to something that more closely resembles the month of May. Some areas of drizzle this morning but more on/off heavy showers develop as the cold front pushes inland. High temps will be only in the 60s, which is actually normal for this time of year.
EnvironmentKING-5

KING 5 Weather

KING 5 evening weather with meteorologist Craig Herrera 5-14-21. For more on your forecast: www.king5.com/weather.