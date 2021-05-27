Seattle Weather Forecast

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 61 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



