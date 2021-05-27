Daily Weather Forecast For Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 100 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 102 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 102 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 100 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.