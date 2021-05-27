Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

The Dallasite
 5 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aDENoWp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

