Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.