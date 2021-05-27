Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.