Half Moon Bay Daily Weather Forecast
HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.