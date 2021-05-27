Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay Daily Weather Forecast

HMB Local Updates
 5 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aDENiET00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

