The Health 202: Congressional Democrats are trying to jump-start action on health care
Democrats are trying to signal they’re still serious about advancing new health-care policies, even as the White House increasingly sidelines the issue. Two top congressional Democrats have announced they’ll write a bill to create a government-run, “public option” plan — something President Biden promised on the campaign trail to do but is now expected to leave out of his budget proposal being released tomorrow.www.washingtonpost.com