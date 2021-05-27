Cancel
San Mateo, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 5 days ago

SAN MATEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDENZEo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

