Football: Magnuson district player of year

In the Pequot Lakes football team’s banquet on Sunday, May 16, coaches revealed that senior quarterback Bode Magnuson was named the Midwest Red District Player of the Year. Magnuson was also named the district quarterback of the year and earned academic all-state honors, and we was the district nominee for the the Mr. Football State award. He - along with Carter Sjoblad, Hunter Nybakken and Alex Morgan - earned all district honors, while Tyler Hidde, Logan Hill and Landon Roy were honorable mentions.