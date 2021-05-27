Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Altos, CA

Los Altos Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 5 days ago

LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aDENXTM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
356
Followers
473
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Altos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Los Altos’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Los Altos: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Los Altos Saturday

(LOS ALTOS, CA) According to Los Altos gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, National at 603 Old San Francisco Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 125 Sharon Park Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.49.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Los Altos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Tuesday sun alert in Los Altos — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Los Altos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Los Altos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.